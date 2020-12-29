Garner woman donates puppy to family who lost hundreds in dog scam

This fall we first told you about a Raleigh family heartbroken after the pup they just paid hundreds of dollars for died less than 24 hours after bringing her home.
After the family's story aired, Troubleshooter Diane Wilson heard from a Garner woman who wanted to bring joy back into this family's life.
Gina Moore reached out after seeing the story on how the Graves family got scammed.
"I came across the story on my phone on Facebook and it touched me," she said.
One of Moore's dogs just had a batch of puppies and she wanted to donate one of the puppies to the Graves family.
"When I read the story it really touched my heart," she said. "I do believe it was divine intervention. They were missing the love of a puppy and I had one to give."
The Troubleshooter connected the Graves family with Moore.
"We really couldn't decide which puppy to choose, but my husband picked Zena up and Zena just fell asleep right into his arms and we thought, 'ok we think this is the one,'" mother Cassie Graves said.
Moore donated Zena to the Graves, which they say she's been a welcome addition.
"Zena has made us closer as a family as we all have to chip in to take care of her," she said.
"She definitely gives me a workout," Cassie's son Jordan Howard said. "I even wake up early in the morning for her. I hate waking up early but I do it for her."
The Graves family's heartache is a little lighter thanks to the generosity of an ABC11 viewer.
"That's what dogs bring into your life, joy, and happiness and I'm glad I could help them," Moore said.
You need to remember if you're looking to add a new pet into your home, be very careful of online ads as you just never know if you're communicating with a scammer. You need to do your research, and remember, the local shelters have plenty of pets looking for a loving home.