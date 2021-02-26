Crane crashes through Raleigh roof destroying home

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh house is in shambles after a crane crashed through its roof on Thursday afternoon.The crane collapsed late Thursday afternoon in the 600 block of North Clift Drive near Sanderson High School.A crew on scene said the crash happened during a tree-work operation in the area.Details as to the extent of the damage have not been disclosed.No one was injured in the crash.