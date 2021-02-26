crane accident

Crane crashes through Raleigh roof destroying home

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh house is in shambles after a crane crashed through its roof on Thursday afternoon.

The crane collapsed late Thursday afternoon in the 600 block of North Clift Drive near Sanderson High School.

A crew on scene said the crash happened during a tree-work operation in the area.

Details as to the extent of the damage have not been disclosed.

No one was injured in the crash.

Related topics:
raleighhome repairscrane accidentraleigh news
