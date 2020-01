RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Highway Patrol are on the scene of a crash along I-40 westbound that is causing massive backups in Raleigh on Sunday afternoon.According to NCDOT, the crash happened on I-40 West near the Jones Sausage exit around 2:20 p.m.Roads are expected to reopen around 4:20 p.m. In the meantime, drivers are asked to use Exit 306 (US-70 West) back to I-40.