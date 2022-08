Crash closes all lanes of eastbound I-40 near Cary Towne Blvd

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Raleigh Police said all four eastbound lanes of I-40 are closed at mile marker 291 near Cary Towne Boulevard on Saturday after a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

No other details were immediately available. Police could not confirm the condition of the pedestrian who was struck.

The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.