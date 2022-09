Infant and 3 others sent to hospital after rollover crash in Harnett County

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is now underway in Harnett County after a rollover crash sent an infant and three others to the hospital.

Dunn first responders were called to the intersection of U.S. 301 and Alphin Road.

After arriving they found a Kia Sorento flipped over with four people still inside including an infant.

They were taken to Wake Med for treatment.

Their conditions are not known at this time.

A cause of the crash has not been released.