2 people killed in crash on NC 87 in Harnett County

OLIVIA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A fatal crash in Harnett County closed northbound Highway 87 on Friday morning.

Harnett County Sheriff's Office confirmed two people had died in the crash. However, North Carolina Highway Patrol is the lead agency investigating what happened.

The crash happened before 7 a.m. on NC 87 near Benhaven School Road.

Our crew on the scene said the crash involved a work truck and a small pick-up truck.

Officials have not released any information about the cause of the crash or the identity of the victims involved in it.
