Crash shuts down I-95 southbound at I-40 interchange in Johnston County

EMBED </>More Videos

Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash that has shut down I-95 Southbound at the I-40 interchange in Johnston County.

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash that has shut down I-95 Southbound at the I-40 interchange in Johnston County.

As of 3 p.m. on Wednesday, the crash caused a five-mile traffic backup.

The road is expected to reopen by 5:30 p.m.

Motorist are advised to take Exit 81-A to I-40 West, follow I-40 West to Exit 325, take exit 325 to NC-242, turn left onto NC-242, follow NC-242 to US-301 South, turn right onto 301 South, follow US-301 South to West Main Street, turn left onto West Main Street and follow West Main Street to Reaccess I-95.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashtravelcar crashI-95Johnston County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Body found in Robeson County believed to be Hania Noelia Aguilar
Timeline: What we know about the disappearance of Hania Aguilar
Two Fort Bragg soldiers killed by roadside bomb in Afghanistan
Advance Auto Parts moving HQ to Raleigh, adding 435 jobs to Triangle
2 accused of fatally stabbing ex-roommate over PlayStation
Shanann Watts' family files wrongful death lawsuit against Chris
NJ town wants $2K per day for family's holiday light display
16-year-old accused in shooting death of Goldsboro teen
Show More
Hack of Raleigh company endangers personal data of 2 million patients
Who stabbed Frosty? Scrooge caught on cam slashing holiday inflatable
Parents praise toy Dyson vacuum on Amazon for getting kids to clean
UPDATES: ABC11's Jonah Kaplan covers Day 2 of critical lame-duck session
Promising treatment saves 9-year-old boy with cancer
More News