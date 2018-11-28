Crash shuts down I-95 southbound at I-40 interchange in Johnston County

Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash that has shut down I-95 Southbound at the I-40 interchange in Johnston County.As of 3 p.m. on Wednesday, the crash caused a five-mile traffic backup.The road is expected to reopen by 5:30 p.m.Motorist are advised to take Exit 81-A to I-40 West, follow I-40 West to Exit 325, take exit 325 to NC-242, turn left onto NC-242, follow NC-242 to US-301 South, turn right onto 301 South, follow US-301 South to West Main Street, turn left onto West Main Street and follow West Main Street to Reaccess I-95.