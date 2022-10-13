Multiple crashes on I-40 cause major delays during rainy commute

DURHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Multiple crashes along Interstate 40 are causing delays during a rainy commute Thursday morning.

One major crash backed up I-40 west going into Durham County near the Davis Drive exit. The best detour for that crash would be to take North Carolina 54.

A different crash on I-40 westbound happened near Aviation Parkway. That backup was not as severe as the crash in Durham County.

A third crash involving a truck on I-40 near Garner also caused a big backup for people trying to get into Raleigh early Thursday morning.

Commuters are having to deal with more than crashes Thursday morning. Rain has been moving across the Triangle with some areas experiencing downpours.