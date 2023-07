Traditional calendar students in Durham return to school in the next few weeks and a nonprofit is helping educators get ready.

Crayons 2 Calculators has launched its "Fill That Bus" campaign to collect school supplies for teachers and families.

Be sure to drop off collected supplies by Aug. 31 at the warehouse on Bacon Street in Durham.

More information here.