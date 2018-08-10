Crazy video: Men use garden hose to battle massive wildfire in California

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (WTVD) --Wildfires have been blazing in California for weeks and some residents are proving that they refuse to sit by and let the fires burn on.
Intense video captured several men in Lake Elsinore trying to battle a massive wildfire with a garden hose.
That's right, the men were using the common hose to try and douse the flames outside of a home.
Warning: The full video below contains sensitive material that has been blocked
As the men battle the blaze, police were seen rushing in.
"Anybody else in the house?" police asked.
"No, nobody is here ... we need the fire department (sic)," one man yelled back off-screen.
The fire started on Monday but is only five percent contained.
A State of Emergency was declared in California after the fire started to burn on more than 10,000 acres.