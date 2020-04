Hard to make out much through the trees but it’s sure smoky around here as firefighters battle apartment fire in @RaleighGov #abc11 pic.twitter.com/VVzwT0DZbs — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) April 3, 2020

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Crews are battling an apartment fire raging in Raleigh on Friday afternoon.Just after 3 p.m., officials responded to the fire located at Regency Place Apartments on St. Regis Circle.Raleigh and Cary fire departments responded.Flames were seen shooting from the roof of one of the buildings.