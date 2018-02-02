Crews battle large fire at major construction site along Hwy 70 in Durham

A large fire consumed the East End Connector project construction trailer Friday night.

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Firefighting crews are battling a large fire Friday night at a major construction site along Highway 70 in Durham.

Durham Deputy Fire Chief Chris Iannuzzi said a construction trailer that was part of the East End Connector highway project was on fire at 303 U.S. 70 Service Road.

The call came in at 9:36 p.m., Iannuzzi said.



Heavy flames and smoke were visible from the one-story commercial structure. A second alarm was called at 9:45 p.m.

A weak hydrant near the scene could not supply enough water for suppression operations, so water tankers were called in from Durham County Fire Rescue and the Redwood Volunteer Fire Department, Iannuzzi said.

The fire destroyed the building, but there were no injuries.

An ABC11 crew at the scene said there did not seem to be any disruption to traffic.

At 11 p.m., heavy white smoke was billowing from the top of the building. The fire was under control in about an hour and fifteen minutes, Iannuzzi said, but firefighters remained on the scene for a while longer putting out hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
