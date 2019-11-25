Crews extinguish fire at City Studios hotel in Raleigh

Firefighters, police and EMS responded to the two-alarm fire at the Capital Boulevard hotel around 7:30 p.m.
The fire was extinguished by 8 p.m.
Officials said the fire broke out in two vacant rooms and that no one was injured.
54 firefighters responding to fire. 🔥 Broke out in two vacant rooms at City Studios Hotel in Raleigh. Building was unoccupied. Firefighters responded to the scene around 7:30. Fire out by 8p. No one hurt. Cause unknown. Crews say homeless people hang out around the building. pic.twitter.com/P3tKVd57Pe— Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) November 25, 2019