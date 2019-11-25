Crews extinguish fire at City Studios hotel in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Crews extinguished a fire at the City Studios hotel in Raleigh on Sunday night.

Firefighters, police and EMS responded to the two-alarm fire at the Capital Boulevard hotel around 7:30 p.m.

The fire was extinguished by 8 p.m.
Officials said the fire broke out in two vacant rooms and that no one was injured.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighbuilding firehotelfire
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 injured, police believe 2 shootings in Durham may be connected
Full list of 2019 American Music Awards winners, nominees
Christmas tree lighting in downtown Pittsboro goes without controversy
Man shot, killed in McDougald Terrace shooting, police say
Black Farmer's Market in Durham celebrates local agriculture
1 hurt in Wake Forest overnight shooting, officials say
Pentagon chief fires Navy secretary over SEAL controversy
Show More
Coast Guard searching for missing sailor near Kill Devil Hills
Watch the full Raleigh Christmas Parade here
Lutz's kick lifts Saints to dramatic 34-31 win over Panthers
Taylor Swift could make history at the American Music Awards
Memorial unveiled for victims of Texas Walmart mass shooting
More TOP STORIES News