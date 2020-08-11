Construction crews removing base of Durham Confederate monument in front of courthouse

A crane was brought in to lift the base of the monument with several men assisting on East Main Street. The bulk of the structure was toppled in August 2017 shortly after Heather Heyer was killed in Charlottesville, Va.
Heyer was part of a group counter-protesting a white supremacist rally in downtown Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017, when James Alex Fields Jr., driving a Dodge Charger, allegedly plowed into the crowd at high speed. The incident left 19 people injured.
Base of confederate monument in @CityofDurhamNC being removed on East Main Street right now. Statue at the top was toppled back in 2017 #abc11 pic.twitter.com/SuWRLg8uIa— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) August 11, 2020
The monument, which was formerly in front of the Durham County courthouse, depicted a Confederate soldier holding a rifle and was erected in 1924 and inscribed on it are the words "in memory of the boys who wore the gray."
In June, crews removed a Confederate monument from the state Capitol grounds in Raleigh.