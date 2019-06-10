Crews responding to deadly helicopter crash on building in NYC; governor says no indication of terrorism

MAN 2-ALARM 787 7 AVE, HIGH RISE HELICOPTER CRASH INTO BUILDING, — FDNYalerts (@FDNYAlerts) June 10, 2019

PRELIMINARY UPDATE: There was a helicopter hard landing on the roof of 787 7th Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. Fire has been extinguished. Please continue to avoid the area. https://t.co/pBvrbD1MGh — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 10, 2019

NEW YORK CITY -- Crews are responding to a helicopter crash on a building in Midtown Manhattan in New York City.During an impromptu press conference on the scene, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that the helicopter was forced to make a "hard landing on the roof" and that there is no indication of terrorism.A senior FAA official told ABC News this is believed to be an accident.FDNY tweeted that they were responding to 787 7th Avenue in Midtown.The FDNY said the chopper crash-landed onto the building which resulted in a fire.The fire has been extinguished, according to the New York Police Department.