Crews searching for 24-year-old woman who went missing after swim in Lake Michigan

JULIA JACOBO
Crews are searching for a 24-year-old woman who went missing after swimming in Lake Michigan on Monday night, ABC Chicago station WLS-TV reported.

The family of Tiara Hardy watched from the shore as searchers in boats and ATVs, as well as drones in the sky, looked for any trace of her.

Tiara Hardy had been swimming at the Marquette Park Beach in Gary, Indiana, with her cousin and a friend Monday evening, but their attempts to get back to shore were thwarted by strong rip currents, authorities said, according to WLS-TV.

A good Samaritan was able to help the other two survivors out of the water, but witnesses say Tiara Hardy went underwater and never resurfaced, WLS-TV reported.

Tiara Hardy's boyfriend, Adonis Madry, told WLS-TV that she can swim.

"We don't usually get in the water when we come here, but she can swim," Madry said.

The Gary Police Department received a call around 7:30 p.m. reporting a possible drowning, according to WLS-TV. No lifeguards were on duty at the time, and authorities said it was too rough for anyone to be in the water.

Tiara Hardy's father, Arnold Hardy, brought the Bible with him when he and other family members arrived at the beach at sunrise, hoping searchers would find his daughter.

Arnold Hardy expressed frustration that more resources weren't being utilized in the efforts to find her, saying that there weren't enough boats on the water and that the helicopter crew left after about two or three hours.

The search resumed Tuesday morning after it was initially suspended overnight due to the dark hazardous water conditions, WLS-TV reported.

Another family member, Catherine Jackson, described Tiara Hardy as a "lovely person."

"I just want to wake up," Jackson told WLS-TV. "This just feels like a dream."
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Senior citizen attacked at Brier Creek Walmart, forced to withdraw money
Raleigh man beaten by officers files civil suit against state
Woman, 25, rushed to hospital from Demi Lovato's home
Fuquay-Varina man accused of putting camera in woman's bedroom
Family of missing Raleigh man plan to hire private investigator
Customers left with worthless gift cards after changes at Fayetteville day spa
Burlington PD releases names, 911 call in deadly officer-involved shooting
Ivanka Trump closing her fashion brand
Show More
Justice catches up to IRS scammers
Chuck Kaiton out as Hurricanes radio voice after 39 seasons
Hot Cheetos may be to blame for teen having gallbladder removed
'Constitutional Amendment:' The two words provoking today's special session at the General Assembly
Several rescued from flooded Charlotte recycling business
More News