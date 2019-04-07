water rescue

Crews searching for missing kayaker in Moore County

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cypress Pointe Fire and Rescue is searching for a kayaker who went missing Saturday evening in High Falls, officials say.

A swift water rescue unit is reported to be searching for the missing kayaker.

Authorities say four people were kayaking and three of them fell out of their kayaks and swam to shore. One of the four went missing in the process.

The three remaining people called 911 shortly after.

In addition to the water rescue team, Carthage Fire is stationed on a bridge attempting to spot the lost kayaker if they make it downstream.

Highway Patrol was also asked to bring in a helicopter to help locate the man.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
