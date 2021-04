Crews searching for 19-year-old who went missing while swimming in Falls Lake

EMBED >More News Videos "We come out here too many times because of no respect for the waters here at Falls Lake," Eric Curry told ABC11.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Crews are searching for a 19-year-old man who went missing while swimming at Falls Lake in northern Wake County on Easter Sunday.Around 6:30 p.m., Wake County deputies were called to the 12000 block of Old Falls of Neuse Road near the Falls Lake Dam and recreation area.Witnesses told deputies they were swimming at a popular cove at Falls Lake when the teen called for help before suddenly going underwater. One of the teen's friends attempted to rescue the victim but was unsuccessful.The victim's name has not been released to the public at this time.Boat and dive teams with the Wake County Sheriff's Office are currently out on the lake as of Sunday night."The lake is not something you can play with, safety should always be the first thing you think about and not just having a good time," said Wake County spokesperson Eric Curry. "We come out here too many times because of no respect for the waters here at Falls Lake."Falls Lake ranges from shallow to as deep as 30 feet, officials said.Last year, at least three children under the age of 18 drowned while swimming at Falls Lake.In April of 2020, a, his body was found a day later.