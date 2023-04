Police say the driver was trying to pick up a woman on Sarver Court when he witnessed a domestic assault in the driveway and tried to stop it.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Lyft driver in Raleigh is recovering after he was stabbed in the face.

Police say the driver was trying to pick up a woman on Sarver Court when he witnessed a domestic assault in the driveway and tried to stop it.

And that's when 50-year-old Toussaint Parks allegedly attacked the driver, according to police.

Parks is now charged with assault with a deadly weapon.