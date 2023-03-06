WATCH LIVE

Harnett County School Board talk installing weapons detection system

Monday, March 6, 2023 5:35PM
The technology would be similar to the devices being installed in other local districts including Johnston County Schools.

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Harnett County School Board will talk about installing a weapons detection system at schools during their meeting being held this evening.

It comes following two events over the past month involving weapons found on district campuses. One at Erwin Elementary School, the other at Star Academy.

There are two options they are set to review tonight, one of which involves a screen that indicates where the weapon is plus video capture.

That would cost $25,000 a year as part of a four-year subscription to lease.

The other system does not have a visual component, but would cost just $18,000 to own.

While both are portable and can be used indoors and outdoors, they would each require a secondary checkpoint.

That technology would be similar to the devices we've seen being installed in other local districts including Johnston County Schools.

Monday night's conversation comes after we've seen an uptick in threats against schools and several recent weapons scares on campuses across the area.

Harnett county school board will meet at 6 p.m.

