The safety and security committee is meeting today to formulate plans for preventing violence.

Wake County School Board to address violence in schools during meeting

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County School Board will address violence in schools.

The closed session starts at 1 p.m.

Tonight the district is seeking your input on the search for a new superintendent.

People can weigh in at 7:30 p.m. at school board headquarters.

Current Superintendent Catty Moore is retiring July 1.