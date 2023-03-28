Wake County School Board to address violence in schools during meeting

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County School Board will address violence in schools.
The safety and security committee is meeting today to formulate plans for preventing violence.
The closed session starts at 1 p.m.
Tonight the district is seeking your input on the search for a new superintendent.
People can weigh in at 7:30 p.m. at school board headquarters.
Current Superintendent Catty Moore is retiring July 1.