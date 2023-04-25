WATCH LIVE

Deputies investigating shots fired near car wash during attempted robbery in Durham

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 5:34PM
Deputies investigating shots fired near car wash during attempted robbery in Durham
The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating reports of a shooting in the area of US 70 and South Miami Blvd.

DURHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating reports of a shooting in the area of US 70 and South Miami Blvd.

Deputies said the call came on Tuesday afternoon.

ABC11 crews on the scene reported several deputies on the scene near a car wash.

We are still gathering information and will update this story.

