The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating reports of a shooting in the area of US 70 and South Miami Blvd.

Deputies investigating shots fired near car wash during attempted robbery in Durham

DURHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating reports of a shooting in the area of US 70 and South Miami Blvd.

Deputies said the call came on Tuesday afternoon.

ABC11 crews on the scene reported several deputies on the scene near a car wash.

We are still gathering information and will update this story.

Check your Zip Code | ABC11 Neighborhood Safety, Crime Tracker

WATCH | Gun violence top of mind in Durham mayor's State of the City address

'One shooting is too much': Durham minister shares perspective on gun violence

RELATED | 'Be involved with your children': Solutions come out of Durham's community meeting on gun violence