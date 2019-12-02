'Critical incident' at Milwaukee-area school; suspect held

This is an isolated incident. We are not seeking anybody else we have no other persons of interest. We are in the investigative stage right now as the scene is stabilized — WaukeshaPD (@WaukeshaPD) December 2, 2019

WAUKESHA, Wis. -- Police are on the scene of a "critical incident" at a suburban Milwaukee high school, but say the building is safe and a suspect is in custody.Police in Waukesha tweeted about the response at Waukesha South High School around 11 a.m. Monday. They didn't immediately respond to a phone message seeking additional detail.The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, citing school officials they did not name, said a student exchanged shots with a school resource officer. A call from The Associated Press to the school wasn't immediately returned.The Waukesha Freeman reported a male was put into an ambulance.