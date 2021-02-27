Arrest made in death of man found shot in Cross Creek Mall parking lot

Jamal Dockery Fayetteville Police Department

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police have made an arrest in the death of a manin January at Cross Creek Mall.Jamal Montrel Dockery, 28, of the 1200 block of Oak Knolls Drive, has been charged with first-degree murder. Police said he was arrested on Feb. 19 without incident.On Jan. 21, authorities found Terrance Mortise-Koger, 32, shot inside a vehicle in the parking lot of the mall.He was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries the following day.Dockery is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under no bond.Anyone with further information on this shooting is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 751-1046 or CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-8477.