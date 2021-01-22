Community & Events

Durham seeks community vote for new crosswalk art design to make community safer

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Would you like to help add caution, fun and color to a crosswalk in Durham?

Five local and regional artists have prepared designs for new crosswalk art that will make the intersection of West Club Boulevard and Glendale Avenue safer.

Durham seeks community input on future crosswalk art along West Club Boulevard

This location was chosen because the site has a well-documented vehicle speeding problem. In addition, it attracts many pedestrians and cyclists, including students at Club Boulevard Elementary, visitors to Northgate Park and users of the Ellerbe Creek Trail.

You can make your selection from now until Monday, Feb. 1. The online survey is available on the city's website.

Durham was selected in July 2020 as one of 16 U.S. cities to receive $25,000 to fund the public art project.

The art should be installed in late spring.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsdurhamncartroad safetycommunity
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden to sign executive orders aimed at addressing economic crisis
LATEST: 3rd vaccine could provide relief by April
McConnell seeks to push Trump impeachment trial to February
Pastor able to leave Durham church for first time in 1,300 days
Raleigh teens take lead at COVID-19 test site in hard-hit ZIP code
Troops back in Capitol after banishment to parking garage
Show More
RDU sees fewest passengers since 1987
American Airlines now selling its surplus wine
Dave Chappelle tests positive for COVID-19
Singer Randy Parton, Dolly Parton's brother, dies at 67
Lumbee leader works to ease fears about the COVID-19 vaccine
More TOP STORIES News