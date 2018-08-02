Crown jewel thieves escaped on bikes before jumping into speedboat, police say

LENA MASRI
LONDON --
Authorities continue to search for the thieves who stole two royal crowns and an orb from a cathedral in Sweden in broad daylight on Tuesday.

The suspects are believed to have escaped on two black ladies bikes before jumping into a speedboat waiting in a nearby lake, according to Swedish police. One of the bikes had a child seat in the back and the bikes were possibly stolen, police said.

Police have lifted the cordon surrounding the cathedral where the theft happened. They are examining evidence gathered on the site and are still searching for the perpetrators.

The stolen crown jewels are from the 1600s and were part of the funeral regalia of King Charles IX and his wife, Queen Christina, police said. The jewels were stored in the cathedral in the town of Strngns. After the theft, multiple people were seen leaving the cathedral in a boat that was waiting right outside, police said.

Several police officers are taking part in the search. Police have used helicopters to try to track the suspects down.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Man busts through front door of Raleigh McDonald's during robbery
Uh oh! Man proposes to Minnie while Mickey watches
Pregnant woman served cleaning solution instead of latte at McDonald's
12 charged in moving company scam that hit several states, including NC
Rabid fox attacks person, dog near Holly Springs
Tickets now on sale for 2018 North Carolina State Fair
Wake Forest water main break: Where is it, what's your detour?
Pedestrian struck by car on Duke Street in Durham
Show More
MUST SEE: Bear locked in car makes mess of interior
Durham cat recovering after being shot 15 times with BB gun
Raleigh mansion is the most expensive home in Wake County
Selma police investigating after person found dead in home
Durham HS athlete's future uncertain after video shows him using N-word
More News