Cumberland County fire departments on high alert, issue 'mandatory manpower' during sweltering heat

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Many of us were begging for summer weather months ago, but now, temperatures are touching triple digits.

"Winter is my favorite time in North Carolina," said Division Chief Brandon Hanzal of the Stoney Pointe Fire Department.

Heat causes most weather-related deaths, NWS says
What's the number one weather killer in the United States? It may not be what you are thinking.

Fire departments in the south have been flooded with heat-related calls and Stoney Pointe is urging everyone to play it safe.

"The most important thing for the average person is if you're working outside in the heat you should always set yourself on an appropriate work-rest schedule," said Chief Hanzal.

It's a recommendation fire departments within the county have to follow as well.

County fire departments are now on high heat alert, issuing mandatory manpower for all calls.

"When we do have a fire in this heat it's important to have enough people there for that work-rest cycle. We had an additional engine company to that response automatically," said Hanzal.

Heat exhaustion can happen over the course of a few hours. In cars, it can happen almost instantly.

The Cumberland County fire departments are taking any chances and you shouldn't either.

"Once you stop sweating, that's your body telling you that you have had enough. your body's way of saying we've done all we can," said Chief Hanzal
