Authorities in Cumberland County are investigating after a man was killed during an apparent hit-and-run Tuesday night.

The man's body was found in a wooded area off of the 2000 block of Gillespie Street around 8 p.m.

People who know the man told ABC11 crews on the scene that he was walking back from work when he was hit.

They called authorities when he never showed up at home.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigating.
