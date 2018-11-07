19-year-old hit, killed feet from home in Cumberland County

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities in Cumberland County are investigating after a man was killed during an apparent hit-and-run Tuesday night.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Authorities in Cumberland County are investigating after a man was killed during an apparent hit-and-run Tuesday night.

The man's body was found in a wooded area off of Gillespie Street near the intersection of East Mountain Drive around 8:30 p.m.

The NC State Highway Patrol said 19-year-old Jesse Adams was walking home around 11:45 Monday evening from Black's Tire & Auto Service when he was hit just feet from his home.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

While troopers are investigating the incident as a hit-and-run crash, they said they did not find any evidence that placed a particular vehicle at the scene of the crime.

The incident remains under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runbody foundman killedcumberland county newsFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Democrats gain control of House but Republicans keep hold of Senate
North Carolina election results
No 5th term for Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison
Mysterious object seen in space may be alien spacecraft
Duke's fantastic freshmen blow out Kentucky
VIDEO: Tiny bugs crawl all over carpet at AMC Theatre
Dad indicted after 11-month-old daughter's cardiac arrest
Patients of PA dentist told to get tested for HIV, hepatitis
Show More
Tractor-trailer hauling apricots closes I-95 N in Nash County
Teen arrested after allegedly stabbing man in fight over vape
Republicans lose veto-proof majority in NC House
NC voters approve 4 constitutional amendments, including Voter ID
Rep. George Holding wins re-election for US House District 2
More News