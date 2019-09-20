Cumberland County authorities searching for man involved in "unconventional" break-ins

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man involved in a string of "unconventional" burglaries.In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office states Brian Wilson has cut holes into some businesses he's broken into, many of them in the Grays Greek area.One business that's a victim of these break-ins is a Shortstop along Highway 87 near Sandhills Road.On Friday morning, the business was getting an updated security system installed because of the incident.Two workers for Gill Security Systems Inc. spoke to ABC 11 about the incident.They said two men broke the front window and squeezed through the bottom part of the door.Both men spent Thursday and Friday making new additions to the business."Added a brand new alarm panel board, added a radio so that way it has a faster type of communication and we installed every device back in. Some of it is wireless and some of it is still hard wires," Gill Security Systems Inc. employee Robert Hair said.County officials say Wilson has multiple warrants for break-ins.If you have any information, contact the sheriff's office or Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers.