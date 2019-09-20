Cumberland County authorities searching for man involved in "unconventional" break-ins

By
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man involved in a string of "unconventional" burglaries.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office states Brian Wilson has cut holes into some businesses he's broken into, many of them in the Grays Greek area.

One business that's a victim of these break-ins is a Shortstop along Highway 87 near Sandhills Road.

On Friday morning, the business was getting an updated security system installed because of the incident.

Two workers for Gill Security Systems Inc. spoke to ABC 11 about the incident.

They said two men broke the front window and squeezed through the bottom part of the door.

Both men spent Thursday and Friday making new additions to the business.

"Added a brand new alarm panel board, added a radio so that way it has a faster type of communication and we installed every device back in. Some of it is wireless and some of it is still hard wires," Gill Security Systems Inc. employee Robert Hair said.

County officials say Wilson has multiple warrants for break-ins.

If you have any information, contact the sheriff's office or Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cumberland countycrimebreak incumberland county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family dog mauls toddler in Fayetteville
HS football game canceled after cheerleaders pose with Trump sign
3rd graders walk away from recess at Holly Springs school
St. Augustine's says no lapse in campus security after firm abruptly leaves
I-Team: Bitcoin scams rob Triangle investors of $54K
Patriots release Antonio Brown in wake of allegations
Family upset after Cumberland deputy shoots dog after burglary call
Show More
Hurricane Dorian erosion reveals sea turtle nest
SUV drives through Chicago-area mall, crashes into store; 1 in custody
Durham man arrested in connection with 2 shootings in 6 days
Walmart to stop selling e-cigarettes in US stores
Panthers rule out Cam Newton for Sunday at Arizona
More TOP STORIES News