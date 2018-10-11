Cumberland County breathes sigh of relief after Tropical Storm Michael

Cumberland County breathes a sigh of relief after Tropical Storm Michael passes to the west.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
As Alix Tracey looked out at the Little River she couldn't help but wonder what kind of flooding it would bring.

Tracey is the general manager of Spring Lake gym, the Collective. Tracey told ABC11 just a few weeks ago during Hurricane Florence that the water rose out of its banks and about six feet into her gym. She and others have spent the past three weeks gutting the facility and hoping Hurricane Michael doesn't wreak havoc again.

"Just want to make sure the river wasn't swelling," said Tracey. "We had a lot of flooding with Florence. They said it wasn't going to be as bad this time, but I was just checking up, you know."



As of 8 p.m. Thursday night, PWC told ABC11 there were only about 400 customers without power. By 11 p.m., all power had been restored.

At peak, 6,100 customers were without service.



Overall, Tropical Storm Michael's effects were felt mostly west of Cumberland County, and creeks and rivers kept water within their banks.
