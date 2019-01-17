Cumberland County cold case unit looking for leads in unsolved 1995 murder

The Cold Case Division for the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is looking for new leads in an unsolved murder case.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Time has stood still for the family of Michael McAllister. The Fayetteville native was shot to death on Tine Road on Oct. 2, 1995.

"We have never lost hope that we will find out who murdered our brother," said Yvette Stokes.

On Thursday, McAllister's family, along with investigators from Sheriff Ennis Wright's Cold Case Division, returned to the scene in hopes of getting answers.

"This is the first time that I've been here since the night my brother was murdered down the hill there and it certainly brings back a lot of memories. A lot of sadness to be here," said Stokes.

McAllister was with his fiancé when detectives said someone followed him down the hill on Tine Road, ambushed him and took off.

"It was right here where he was shot and the car rolled and ended up in this location right here," Captain Bobby Reyes explained.

McAllister was rushed to the hospital but died on the way there. His family said his memory lives on.

"Our brother was air force officer who served his country very well for many years and came back to Fayetteville to live where his family was and he was a great brother," said Stokes.

Sheriff's detectives said much has changed about Tine Road. The old dirt path has since been repaved, and many residents have moved on and out, but the family said someone knows something.

"Our hope is that someone's conscious will be awakened there are probably many people who know the truth," said Stokes.

If you have any information on this case, please contact the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 910-677-5548.
