Cumberland County community on alert after children approached by white van

A Cumberland County community is on high alert after a driver in a white truck attempted to lure children with candy.

STEDMAN, N.C. (WTVD) --
"It looked like a white mid-size Chevrolet pickup truck with a square body on it. It had a short base low to the ground," said resident Jimmy Goodman.

On Wednesday afternoon, his son and a few other neighborhood children were approached by the occupants of a white truck. Goodman sat on the porch Thursday afternoon and has been on the lookout ever since.



"I would have stopped him myself," said Goodman. "Fear happens when you hear something like that and then madness."

According to Goodman, he won't let this incident stop his 7-year-old from playing outside. He just wants the word out about the stranger lurking Cumberland County.

"You can replace material things. You can't replace a child," said Goodman.
