1 killed in rollover crash in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person died in a single-car accident in Cumberland County on Tuesday night.A single car had rolled over in a crash and stopped in the right lane of McCormick Bridge Road, according to authorities. ABC11 cameras captured a sedan that was badly damaged around 11 p.m.One person was declared dead at the scene. The person's name has not yet been released.Spring Lake Fire Rescue and Fort Bragg Rescue crews responded to the crash. North Carolina State Highway Patrol Troopers and Cumberland County Sheriff's detectives also arrived to investigate the death.