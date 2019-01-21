Cumberland County leads state in human trafficking arrests

Twenty people were arrested in Fayetteville in an undercover operation to crack down on prostitution.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. --
State court figures show that Cumberland County leads North Carolina in arrests for human trafficking, a figure that the district attorney attributes to a task force focusing on the issue.

The Fayetteville Observer reports that law enforcement throughout the county filed 48 charges against 34 people last year for human trafficking, sexual servitude, or involuntary servitude.

The numbers from the N.C. Administrative Office of the Courts shows Wake County ranked second with 33 charges against 15 people.

Experts, advocates, and investigators say the arrests mean Cumberland County law enforcement has made a concerted effort to pursue trafficking cases.

District Attorney Billy West said Cumberland County is one of the few in North Carolina with a task force focused on human trafficking.

(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
