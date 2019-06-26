troubleshooter

Cumberland County pool contractor in trouble with the law again

By
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- There are new details into a Troubleshooter investigation involving an unlicensed Cumberland County pool contractor.

Cameron Seth Braddy is in trouble with the law again.

RELATED: Unlicensed pool contractor facing criminal charges

This time he is facing several charges of obtaining property under false pretenses along with failure to work after being paid for a job in Hoke County, authorities say.

Braddy operates Seth's Landscaping.

These charges relate to the job for a Hoke County homeowner who says paid Braddy more than $35,000 for an inground pool, landscaping and an irrigation system.

The contract was signed in 2017, and the family tells us despite several promises to finish the work two years later it's still not done.

We've been investigating Braddy since 2017.

Then, several homeowners complained to use about the same issues with Braddy that after they paid him thousands for a new pool, he didn't finish the jobs.



Braddy is not licensed to do work for more than $30,000, and several of those jobs he was not licensed to do.

In 2018, Braddy faced charges related to one of the jobs he didn't finish. Jessica Callahan and her husband signed a contract with Braddy's company, Aqua Pool Design, in the summer of 2017 and paid him more than $23,000 for an inground pool.

Braddy did give Jessica a check for $20,000, but when she cashed the check, it bounced. He did plead guilty to the worthless check charge and so far has paid back $15,000 to the Callahan's.

When it comes to these latest charges, Braddy is due in court on Wednesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cumberland countycrimetroubleshooterhomeowners
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TROUBLESHOOTER
If you get one of these in the mail, federal law requires you to respond
Troubleshooter helps Durham renter get her security deposit back
'Get paid to drive' scam resurfacing in central North Carolina
'Do not use RD Construction:' Stiffed homeowner calls out contractor
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CEO apologizes after Wake County mom denied Build-A-Bear experience
Traffic backed up for miles after crash on I-85 NB near Creedmoor
If you get one of these in the mail, federal law requires you to respond
Cary dog reaches final round for 'hero dog' award for work in war zones
'A game-changer:' $1.9B complex will house soccer stadium in downtown Raleigh
832 pounds of sausage made in Alamance County recalled
Robert Mueller to testify publicly on July 17 following a subpoena
Show More
Crabtree Valley Mall wants to build 30-story mixed-use tower
Cary residents say Google Fiber installations continue to cause problems
Nash County deputy saves young girl caught in rip current
Robeson Co. family frustrated at lack of answers in death of 5-year-old
Girl Scout dies, 3 hurt after tree falls at Indiana camp
More TOP STORIES News