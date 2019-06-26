Cumberland County pool contractor in trouble with the law again

Cameron Seth Braddy is in trouble with the law again.
RELATED: Unlicensed pool contractor facing criminal charges
This time he is facing several charges of obtaining property under false pretenses along with failure to work after being paid for a job in Hoke County, authorities say.
Braddy operates Seth's Landscaping.
These charges relate to the job for a Hoke County homeowner who says paid Braddy more than $35,000 for an inground pool, landscaping and an irrigation system.
The contract was signed in 2017, and the family tells us despite several promises to finish the work two years later it's still not done.
We've been investigating Braddy since 2017.
Then, several homeowners complained to use about the same issues with Braddy that after they paid him thousands for a new pool, he didn't finish the jobs.
Braddy is not licensed to do work for more than $30,000, and several of those jobs he was not licensed to do.
In 2018, Braddy faced charges related to one of the jobs he didn't finish. Jessica Callahan and her husband signed a contract with Braddy's company, Aqua Pool Design, in the summer of 2017 and paid him more than $23,000 for an inground pool.
Braddy did give Jessica a check for $20,000, but when she cashed the check, it bounced. He did plead guilty to the worthless check charge and so far has paid back $15,000 to the Callahan's.
When it comes to these latest charges, Braddy is due in court on Wednesday.