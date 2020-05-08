Cumberland County Schools celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cumberland County Schools found a unique way to celebrate this Teacher Appreciation Week from afar with both teachers and students working from home.The Cliffdale Elementary Assistant Principal wrote her own lyrics to the hit single "Rise Up" which let staffers know the district will remain "Cumberland Strong" through the pandemic.Some schools within the district held spirit week and started the week off with Phone-A-Friend. Participants told workers what they meant to each other.Over at Mac Williams Middle, administrators put signs in the teacher's front yeards letting them know they are appreciated.The principal of E.E. Miller held a drive-thru appreciation lunch for instructors who have had to adjust to virtual teaching."My staff sometimes we're meeting as late as 7 or 8 in the evening. Those meetings take place for an hour or two. The perception may be that they're out of the building, but we're working ten times harder right now," said E.E. Miller Principal Gerald Hernandez.Hernandez said the teachers have been so thankful for all the efforts. Many of them said they can't wait to return to the classroom.