Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive

Authorities closed part of Glensford Drive Wednesday morning after a car chase ended in a crash.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Fayetteville police said Cumberland County deputies and Hope Mills police officers were trying to bring several suspects into custody when they fled in a vehicle.

The pursuit ended in a crash on Glensford Drive, causing extensive property damage.

As a result, police have closed the roadway from Raeford Road to Montclair Road.

Drivers should find alternate routes; the road will be closed until 12 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
Report a Typo
