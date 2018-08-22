Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --Authorities closed part of Glensford Drive Wednesday morning after a car chase ended in a crash.
Fayetteville police said Cumberland County deputies and Hope Mills police officers were trying to bring several suspects into custody when they fled in a vehicle.
The pursuit ended in a crash on Glensford Drive, causing extensive property damage.
As a result, police have closed the roadway from Raeford Road to Montclair Road.
Drivers should find alternate routes; the road will be closed until 12 p.m.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).