Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive

Authorities closed part of Glensford Drive Wednesday morning after a car chase ended in a crash.Fayetteville police said Cumberland County deputies and Hope Mills police officers were trying to bring several suspects into custody when they fled in a vehicle.The pursuit ended in a crash on Glensford Drive, causing extensive property damage.As a result, police have closed the roadway from Raeford Road to Montclair Road.Drivers should find alternate routes; the road will be closed until 12 p.m.Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).