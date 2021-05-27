dogs

Pup-Caso: Cumberland County shelter dogs show off art skills for adoption

EMBED <>More Videos

Cumberland County shelter dogs show off art skills for adoption

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cumberland County shelter dogs got the chance to show off their artistic skills in hopes of finding their perfect owner.

The Friends of Cumberland County AnimalS held an adoption event where they put dogs' artistic talents on display. In it, they used peanut butter-covered plastic bags to help give the dogs some artistic inspiration over their kennels to attract that perfect future family.

"Anything we can do to attract a person's attention to a particular animal that just increases their chances of being adopted," Deborah Knowles told ABC11

RELATED: Legacy of Fayetteville shelter owner lives on through current employees
EMBED More News Videos

A group called Friends of Cumberland County AnimalS has been on the front lines helping pets in need during the pandemic. Tragedy, a year ago, nearly ended the group but they managed to make a comeback.



These Pup-Caso's, as the shelter volunteer Knowles calls them, are all available for adoption through the shelter which is now accepting walk-in appointments.

All of the pups are looking for a forever home as the pandemic has made it challenging to get many of them adopted

For info on how to adopt one of these artistic dogs check the Cumberland County Animal Control's website here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscumberland countydogsartshelterpetsdogcumberland county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOGS
TikTok-famous Raleigh dog shows pet owners how to recognize pain
City of Raleigh announces new location for Dix Park Dog Park
Stolen Fayetteville dog returned home after found in Maryland
This pug joins her family at the table!
TOP STORIES
More ambulances, crews sent to help Wake County EMS
LATEST: UNC Class of 2020 finally set to celebrate graduation
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Overnight Oats
Show More
Tent city pops up in Raleigh's Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
Spooky Holly Springs house raising money for St. Jude surpasses goal
Which restaurants in NC received the most COVID-19 relief funds?
I-Team: How police officers are training to de-escalate conflicts
Photo released of person of interest in last week's carjacking at RDU
More TOP STORIES News