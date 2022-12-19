Funeral details released for Cumberland County deputy killed in line of duty

A drunk driver is being blamed for the death of a 24-year-old Cumberland County deputy who was investigating a robbery Friday morning.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said services for a deputy who was killed in the line of duty last week will be held Friday.

Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr., 23, was killed this past Friday by a drunk driver as the deputy was investigating a robbery.

A visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the Rivers of Living Water, 1764 Bingham Drive in Fayetteville followed by a funeral at 2 p.m.

Bolanos-Anavisca will be laid to rest immediately following the service at Rockfish Memorial Park, 4017 Gillespie St. in Fayetteville

The sheriff's office said the public is invited to attend.

Rivers of Living Water church will stream the funeral on its Facebook page.

Bolanos-Anavisca was working a robbery investigation at the Circle K on Gillespie Street early Friday morning and had gone off with a K-9 officer to search for the robbery suspect.

On his way back to the Circle K around 2:45 a.m., a car blew through a red light and crashed into him as he crossed the street.

The driver, later identified as Nicholas Terlizzi, 24, kept going but was found a short distance away and is now facing numerous charges.

Bolanos-Anavisca started his career with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office in November 2020. Before being assigned to patrol, Bolanos-Anavisca served as a school resource officer at Hope Mills Middle School.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.