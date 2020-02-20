Careers

Cumberland County deputies, detention officers to receive pay raise

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Entry-level positions at the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office will pay more in March to increase recruitment and retention within the county.

During a Monday night meeting, the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a $354,233 General Fund Balance that would benefit entry-level law enforcement salaries.

"We have continued to struggle and have challenges with employee recruitment and retention," said Cumberland County Manager Amy Cannon.

The pay for entry-level detention officers will increase by $2,300 to $36,500. Entry-level for a sheriff's deputy will increase by $1,750 to $39,237.

The raises will take effect March 1.

The increase applies to all deputy classifications excluding the rank of captain and above.

Cannon hopes the raises will help with recruitment and retention within the county, which has a vacancy rate around 45 percent.

"We believe this is a step in the right direction in the process to begin impacting positively our recruitment and retention," Cannon said. "I would like to thank the Sheriff and his staff. We have worked cooperatively on this for the last couple of months and have come to a joint recommendation."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerscumberland countypay raisesheriffcumberland county newssalary
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
A National Nurse Appreciation Week like no other
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Show More
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News