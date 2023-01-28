WATCH LIVE

NC State Highway Patrol looking for witness to crash that killed Cumberland County deputy

Saturday, January 28, 2023 2:45PM
Authorities say 24-year-old Nicholas Terlizzi was drunk when he ran a red light and hit Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos Anavisca Junior.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- State Highway Patrol is looking for someone they think witnessed the hit-and-run crash that killed a Cumberland County Sheriff's deputy.

Troopers say a person may have been at the scene the morning of December 16 when the collision happened.

Authorities say 24-year-old Nicholas Terlizzi was drunk when he ran a red light and hit Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos Anavisca Junior as he was investigating a robbery.

If you have any information about a witness you are asked to call SHP.

