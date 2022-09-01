Cumberland County man killed in early morning shooting

A 24-year-old Hope Mills man was shot and killed about 1:15 a.m. near the 400 block of Scipio Court, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting that took place early Wednesday morning.

The victim was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center before law enforcement arrived at the scene but later died from his injuries.

The shooting happened about 1:15 a.m. near the 400 block of Scipio Court.

Investigators said the shooting did not appear to be random and that those involved knew each other.

On Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff identified the victim as Jaquon Jamario McCoy, 24, of Hope Mills.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to please call Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Homicide Detective Senior Sergeant C. Zwan at (910) 677-5503 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).