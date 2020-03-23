shooting

16-year-old, 21-year-old identified as two killed in Cumberland County shooting over the weekend

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 16-year-old boy and 21-year-old man were identified as the two people killed in a shooting in Cumberland County over the weekend.

It happened just after 11:15 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Ajax Drive and Tower Drive in Hope Mills.

The victims left the scene and stopped at the Short Stop gas station on NC Highway 87 South after seeing a marked patrol car parked there.

Deputies at the gas station found 21-year-old Franklin Monroe of Hope Mills and 16-year-old Cameron Emery of Fayetteville with fatal gunshot wounds.

A third victim, a girl whose age was not released by the sheriff's office, was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at (910) 321-6592.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may submit tips to the Fayetteville/Cumberland County CrimeStoppers at www.p3tips.com or by calling (910) 483- TIPS (8477).

These two deaths marked the first homicide investigation of 2020 for the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

The video in the media player above is from a previous update.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cumberland countyhope millsmurderfatal shootinghomicideshootingdouble homicidegas stationcumberland county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Spring Lake detectives shot while serving warrants identified
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Suspect who shot Spring Lake officers identified
Authorities ID woman shot, killed on US 70 near Garner
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
Show More
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
More TOP STORIES News