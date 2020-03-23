16-year-old, 21-year-old identified as two killed in Cumberland County shooting over the weekend

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 16-year-old boy and 21-year-old man were identified as the two people killed in a shooting in Cumberland County over the weekend.It happened just after 11:15 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Ajax Drive and Tower Drive in Hope Mills.The victims left the scene and stopped at the Short Stop gas station on NC Highway 87 South after seeing a marked patrol car parked there.Deputies at the gas station found 21-year-old Franklin Monroe of Hope Mills and 16-year-old Cameron Emery of Fayetteville with fatal gunshot wounds.A third victim, a girl whose age was not released by the sheriff's office, was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at (910) 321-6592.If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may submit tips to the Fayetteville/Cumberland County CrimeStoppers at www.p3tips.com or by calling (910) 483- TIPS (8477).These two deaths marked the first homicide investigation of 2020 for the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.