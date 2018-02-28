Cumberland County teen who killed grandfather with hatchet will be eligible for parole

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC --
A Cumberland County teen who killed his grandfather with a hatchet two years ago has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found 63-year-old Joseph Naulty dead. Authorities said he died after being struck with a hatchet.

Detectives charged Naulty's grandson, who was 15 years old at the time, with first-degree murder on a juvenile petition, due to his age.

Authorities said it was unclear what lead up to the killing - there was no call history from the house.

According to a neighbor, Naulty was recently retired and the teen lived at the home with his grandfather.

He was described as "very giving, very welcoming" and a "very nice gentleman."

RELATED: Teen accused of killing grandfather with a hatchet
