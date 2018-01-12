Cumberland County youth pastor charged with indecent liberties with a child

Nashimen McKinnon

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
A Cumberland County youth pastor is accused of taking indecent liberties with a child during a sleepover he hosted for youth members at his home in Hope Mills.

Nashimen McKinnon, 30, is charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a child.

McKinnon, the youth pastor at Antioch Bible Fellowship in Fayetteville, turned himself in.

The sheriff's office said McKinnon contacted deputies on January 1 and asked for a deputy to come to his home because he had "touched a child five to six months ago at a sleepover."

Deputies went to McKinnon's home on Pleasantburg Drive in Hope Mills and completed a report and then took him for an interview at the Law Enforcement Center.

Deputies said McKinnon told them that at the sleepover, he lay next on the floor next to a minor and touched her breasts and buttocks on top of her clothing. McKinnon said he did not know whether the victim was aware of his actions. McKinnon also stated that he sent the victim inappropriate text messages in December 2017.

The sheriff's office said the investigation revealed at least two other instances, at church-related events, where McKinnon is suspected of inappropriately touching the victim.

McKinnon turned himself in at the Cumberland County Detention Center where he received a $45,000 secured bond. His first court appearance is set for Friday afternoon.
