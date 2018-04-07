Cumberland deputies investigating attempted child abduction

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported attempted abduction - and a mother has a warning for other parents to watch their children closely.
The incident happened Wednesday around noon on Linwood Drive. Shannon Northrop, a mother of three, said her 11-year-old daughter Abbygail was outside when a white Ford pickup with three men inside pulled up in the private drive separating her home from her next-door neighbor's.
"He says come on, get in the car, gets out and tries to grab me. I start running and I go inside and tell my mom," said Abbygail.
A Cumberland County deputy meets with the family of an 11-year-old who claims she was nearly abducted while playing outside. We hear the terrifying encounter plus the latest on the investigation ahead at 5:30. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/SCF8zcTqK9— Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) April 6, 2018
Abby's mom rushed outside but by the time she got to the driveway, the group had driven away.
"Had I had my weapon on me, he'd be dead and we would be talking about a murder," Northrop said.
It's harsh, yes but Shannon says it's a grave example of the lengths she is willing to go to protect her only daughter.
"I feel like he's going to come back, because he knows where I live now," said Abbygail.
Abby's mother is vowing to never let that happen.
"I'll be sitting on the front porch. I won't be sitting inside looking out the windows every couple of minutes. I will be proactively being outside," said Northrop.
And she had a sobering message for other parents: "Know where your child is every second of the day."
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office has a person of interest in the case, but no suspects in custody. If you know anything about the incident, you're asked to contact your local law enforcement agency.