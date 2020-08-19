deputy-involved shooting

Cumberland County deputy shoots, kills man with machete, CCSO says

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cumberland County Sheriff's Office deputy shot and killed a man while serving an involuntary commitment order, a representative for the agency said Tuesday night.

According to CCSO, deputies attempted to serve the order, under which a person whose mental illness or substance abuse symptoms are perceived to have escalated to the point of endangering themselves or others, at 37-year-old Adrian Jason Roberts' home on Summerfield Drive just before 4:45 p.m.

CCSO said Roberts then charged at deputies with a machete. One deputy shot Roberts, killing him.

Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright requested the State Bureau of Investigation look into the circumstances surrounding the shooting. An internal investigation will also be completed.

"Loss of life is a tragedy under any circumstance," the CCSO representative wrote in a statement.

