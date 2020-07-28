Curfew in effect for part of Roxboro due to expected demonstrations following deadly officer-involved shooting

ROXBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A curfew is in effect for part of the City of Roxboro Tuesday night following an officer-involved shooting late last week that killed David Brooks Jr.
City council voted in favor of declaring a state of emergency starting at 5 p.m. It will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday. It goes into effect again Wednesday night from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday
City officials said they made the move because of a possible demonstration scheduled for Tuesday night.
The District Attorney's office said a single shot to the chest fired by a Roxboro police officer killed Brooks Jr. last week.
The 45-year-old man's death alarmed some members of the Roxboro community, who participated in two demonstrations during the weekend demanding action by the authorities. Police shot Brooks after someone called 911 reporting that he was walking down the street near a Dollar General store holding a gun.
Police Chief David Hess said last week that he was unable to release information about what led up to the shooting but that a loaded, sawed-off shotgun was found at the scene.
City leaders said on Tuesday that it has come to their attention that an outside presence may try to disrupt the safety of the citizens of Roxboro Tuesday night.
The curfew is in effect for a portion of downtown Roxboro and all city and county buildings.
The Roxboro Police Department asked that citizens not call 911 to ask questions about the curfew.
