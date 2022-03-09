localish

Tori Did That: Curls come to life at Philadelphia's new 'curly-hair-only' salon

By Amanda Brady
EMBED <>More Videos

Tori Did That: Curls come to life at Philly's 'curly-hair-only' salon

PHILADELPHIA -- Tori McCutcheon first started focusing on curly hair three years ago, when she couldn't find someone in Philadelphia that could cut curly hair.

"I felt that there was definitely a lack of hair stylists that offered services for people like me", said McCutcheon.


Being a hairstylist herself, she knew that caring for curly hair was something that was never taught in hair school.

She says, "They don't look at curly hair as education in hair school, it's still considered a niche, it's not expected for you to know".

She decided to teach herself by watching YouTube videos and practicing on friends.


She eventually opened her salon, Tori Did That, in June.

She says women have always been taught that straight hair is more polished and professional but she wants to help more women embrace their locks in an environment where they feel comfortable.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiawpvilocalishsecretly awesome
LOCALISH
Tori Did That: Curls come to life at Philly's 'curly-hair-only' salon
The SPOT Period expanding to help women address health, wellness
"Made with Love Juicery" inspired by mom's weight-loss journey
How this beautiful wreath can help save victims of domestic violence
TOP STORIES
Russian attack hits Ukraine maternity hospital, officials say
With no more masks, what are the chances of getting COVID now?
NC man charged with murder in 3-year-old's death
It's been a big year so far for 'West Side Story' star Ariana DeBose
Giant venomous spider poised to spread across East Coast: scientists
'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler mistaken for bank robber
Frontier Airlines expands non-stop flights out of RDU
Show More
Efforts to support, help Ukraine going strong in Wake County
US man who got 1st pig heart transplant dies after 2 months
Phase 2, 3, trial for Pfizer COVID pill begins in kids 6-17
Chernobyl knocked off power grid; 'no critical impact on safety'
Biden bans Russian oil imports, warns of 'costs' to Americans
More TOP STORIES News